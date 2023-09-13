The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 6

Episodes
S9 Ep. 6 - Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux & The Walkmen
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux. Plus, a performance by The Walkmen
S9 Ep. 5 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Phil Rosenthal
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 4 - Trevor Noah, Stephanie Hsu
Stephen interviews Trevor Noah, host of the 65th GRAMMY® Awards, and talks with Stephanie Hsu of Everything Everywhere All at Once and the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese.
S9 Ep. 3 - Rose McIver, Bono Takes “the Colbert Questionert”
Tune in as Stephen Colbert analyses the midterm elections results and greets Rose McIver of the dearly departed spirited sitcom series Ghosts, followed by "Just One Question: Black Panther Edition."