The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 58

Episodes
S9 Ep. 58 - Jake Gyllenhaal, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Shannon
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 57 - Peter Dinklage, Tig Notaro
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Peter Dinklage and Tig Notaro.
S9 Ep. 56 - Bradley Cooper, Jose Andres
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Bradley Cooper. Plus, a cooking demo with Jose Andres.
S9 Ep. 55 - David Letterman, The National
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, David Letterman. Plus, a performance by The National.