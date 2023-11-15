The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 51
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 16 Nov 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Rachel Maddow. Plus, a performance by Gracie Abrams.

Season 9