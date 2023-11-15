The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 51

Episodes
S9 Ep. 51 - Rachel Maddow, Gracie Abrams
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Rachel Maddow. Plus, a performance by Gracie Abrams.
S9 Ep. 50 - Barbra Streisand
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Barbra Streisand!
S9 Ep. 49 - Jim Gaffigan, Caroline Polachek
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Jim Gaffigan. Plus, a performance by Caroline Polachek.
S9 Ep. 48 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Willie Nelson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Willie Nelson.