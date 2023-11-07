The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 45
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 8 Nov 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

Episodes
Episodes

40 mins

S9 Ep. 45 - Sec. Pete Buttigieg, Willie Nelson

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 44 - Bob Odenkirk, Fortune Feimster

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 43 - Sec. Pete Buttigieg, Willie Nelson

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Sec. Pete Buttigieg and Willie Nelson.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 42 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Willie Nelson

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Plus, a performance by Willie Nelson.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 41 - John Dickerson, Alex Newell

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, John Dickerson. Plus, a performance by Alex Newell

40 mins

S9 Ep. 40 - Henry Winkler, Melissa Etheridge

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Henry Winkler and Melissa Etheridge.

Season 9