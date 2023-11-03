The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 43

Episodes
S9 Ep. 43 - Sec. Pete Buttigieg, Willie Nelson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Sec. Pete Buttigieg and Willie Nelson.
S9 Ep. 42 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Willie Nelson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Plus, a performance by Willie Nelson.
S9 Ep. 41 - John Dickerson, Alex Newell
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, John Dickerson. Plus, a performance by Alex Newell
S9 Ep. 40 - Henry Winkler, Melissa Etheridge
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Henry Winkler and Melissa Etheridge.