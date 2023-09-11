The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 4

Episodes
S9 Ep. 4 - Trevor Noah, Stephanie Hsu
Stephen interviews Trevor Noah, host of the 65th GRAMMY® Awards, and talks with Stephanie Hsu of Everything Everywhere All at Once and the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese.
S9 Ep. 3 - Rose McIver, Bono Takes “the Colbert Questionert”
Tune in as Stephen Colbert analyses the midterm elections results and greets Rose McIver of the dearly departed spirited sitcom series Ghosts, followed by "Just One Question: Black Panther Edition."
S9 Ep. 2 - George Stephanopoulos, Marcia Gay Harden
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he single-handedly scorches the political landscape and catches up with long-term GMA host George Stephanopoulos and "So Help Me Todd" star Marcia Gay Harden