The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 35
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 25 Oct 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he catches up with guests, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez. Plus, a performance by Arlo Parks.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 38 - Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key, John Carpenter

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, John Carpenter, Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 37 - Talking Heads, Mae Martin

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Talking Heads and Mae Martin.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 36 - Jim Gaffigan, Caroline Polachek

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Jim Gaffigan. Plus a performance by Caroline Polachek.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 35 - Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Arlo Parks

40 mins

S9 Ep. 34 - Arnold Schwarzenegger, Metric

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he interviews guest Arnold Schwarzenegger promoting his motivational book Be Useful. Plus, a performance by Metric.

Season 9