The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 34

Episodes
S9 Ep. 38 - Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key, John Carpenter
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, John Carpenter, Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key.
S9 Ep. 37 - Talking Heads, Mae Martin
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Talking Heads and Mae Martin.
S9 Ep. 36 - Jim Gaffigan, Caroline Polachek
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Jim Gaffigan. Plus a performance by Caroline Polachek.
S9 Ep. 35 - Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Arlo Parks
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he catches up with guests, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez. Plus, a performance by Arlo Parks.