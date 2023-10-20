The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 33
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 21 Oct 2023

Stephen Colbert shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key, followed by an interview with and performance by Jon Batiste.

