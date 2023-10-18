The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 31
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 19 Oct 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Rachel Maddow. Plus, a performance by Caroline Polachek.

Episodes
ExtrasArticles

Episodes

40 mins

S9 Ep. 31 - Senator John Fetterman, Melissa Villaseñor

40 mins

S9 Ep. 30 - Jada Pinkett Smith, Ricky Velez

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jada Pinkett Smith and Ricky Velez!

40 mins

S9 Ep. 29 - John Oliver, Boygenius

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest John Oliver. Plus, a performance by Boygenius.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 28 - John Mulaney, Darius Rucker

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he catches up with stand-up comedian John Mulaney, who talks about his comedy tour, followed by a performance from country artist Darius Rucker.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 27 - Senator John Fetterman, Melissa Villaseñor

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Senator John Fetterman and Latina comic, Melissa Villasenor.

Season 9