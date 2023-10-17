The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 30

Episodes
S9 Ep. 31 - Senator John Fetterman, Melissa Villaseñor
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Rachel Maddow. Plus, a performance by Caroline Polachek.
S9 Ep. 30 - Jada Pinkett Smith, Ricky Velez
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jada Pinkett Smith and Ricky Velez!
S9 Ep. 29 - John Oliver, Boygenius
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest John Oliver. Plus, a performance by Boygenius.
S9 Ep. 28 - John Mulaney, Darius Rucker
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he catches up with stand-up comedian John Mulaney, who talks about his comedy tour, followed by a performance from country artist Darius Rucker.