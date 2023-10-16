The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 29
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 17 Oct 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest John Oliver. Plus, a performance by Boygenius.

40 mins

40 mins

S9 Ep. 28 - John Mulaney, Darius Rucker

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he catches up with stand-up comedian John Mulaney, who talks about his comedy tour, followed by a performance from country artist Darius Rucker.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 27 - Senator John Fetterman, Melissa Villaseñor

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Senator John Fetterman and Latina comic, Melissa Villasenor.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 26 - Kerry Washington, Rep. Maxwell Frost

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Kerry Washington discusses her family's truth in her memoir Thicker Than Water, followed by an interview with Rep. Maxwell Frost.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 25 - Arnold Schwarzenegger, Metric

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

Season 9