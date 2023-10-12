The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 27
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 13 Oct 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Senator John Fetterman and Latina comic, Melissa Villasenor.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 27 - Senator John Fetterman, Melissa Villaseñor

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 26 - Kerry Washington, Rep. Maxwell Frost

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Kerry Washington discusses her family's truth in her memoir Thicker Than Water, followed by an interview with Rep. Maxwell Frost.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 25 - Arnold Schwarzenegger, Metric

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 24 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Louis Cato

Astrophysicist and host of the Star Talk podcast, Neil deGrasse Tyson, is Stephen Colbert's first guest for the return of the show and bandleader Louis Cato of The Late Show Band performs.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 23 - Bob Odenkirk, Fortune Feimster

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert is joined by Bob Odenkirk, of the comedy drama Lucky Hank, who presents poetic nonsense for all ages in his book Zilot & Other Important Rhymes.

Season 9