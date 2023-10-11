The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 26

Episodes
S9 Ep. 26 - Kerry Washington, Rep. Maxwell Frost
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Kerry Washington discusses her family's truth in her memoir Thicker Than Water, followed by an interview with Rep. Maxwell Frost.
S9 Ep. 25 - Arnold Schwarzenegger, Metric
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 24 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Louis Cato
Astrophysicist and host of the Star Talk podcast, Neil deGrasse Tyson, is Stephen Colbert's first guest for the return of the show and bandleader Louis Cato of The Late Show Band performs.
S9 Ep. 23 - Bob Odenkirk, Fortune Feimster
The Late Show host Stephen Colbert is joined by Bob Odenkirk, of the comedy drama Lucky Hank, who presents poetic nonsense for all ages in his book Zilot & Other Important Rhymes.