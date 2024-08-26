The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 255

Episodes
S9 Ep. 255 - Hillary Rodham Clinton and Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Hillary Rodham Clinton and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
S9 Ep. 254 - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Marvis Staples, Jeff Tweedy, Jennifer Hudson and Ian Happ
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he catches up with guest Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Plus, a perfomance by Marvis Staples and Jeff Tweedy.
S9 Ep. 253 - Pete Buttigieg and Chance The Rapper
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Pete Buttigieg. Plus, a performance by Chance the Rapper.
S9 Ep. 252 - Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.