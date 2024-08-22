The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 253
Air Date: Fri 23 Aug 2024

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Pete Buttigieg. Plus, a performance by Chance the Rapper.

Episodes
Episodes

40 mins

S9 Ep. 253 - Pete Buttigieg and Chance The Rapper

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Pete Buttigieg. Plus, a performance by Chance the Rapper.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 252 - Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 251 - Hillary Rodham Clinton and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Hillary Rodham Clinton and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 250 - Kevin Hart and Erica Rhodes

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with gues Kevin Hart. Plus, a comedic act by Erica Rhodes.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 249 - Sean Hayes, Bllie Eilish, Hiroyuki Sanada, Koe Wetzel And Jessie Murph

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he s catches up with guests Sean Hayes, Bllie Eilish and Hiroyuki Sanada. Plus a performance by Koe Wetzel with Jessie Murph.

Season 9