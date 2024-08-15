The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 248

Episodes
S9 Ep. 248 - Alex Wagner and Ali Macofsky
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Alex Wagner. Plus, a comedic act by Ali Macofsky.
S9 Ep. 247 - Bowen Yang and Nick Cave
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Bowen Yang and Nick Cave.
S9 Ep. 246 - Kaitlan Collins and Walton Goggins
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Kaitlan Collins and Walton Goggins.
S9 Ep. 245 - Senator Elizabeth Warren and Loudon Wainwright III
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Senator Elizabeth Warren. Plus, a perfomance by Loudon Wainwright III