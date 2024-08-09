The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 244
Air Date: Sat 10 Aug 2024

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jeremy Allen White and Ava Duvernay.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 244 - Jeremy Allen White and Ava Duvernay

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jeremy Allen White and Ava Duvernay.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 243 - Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett And Tommy Vietor

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views and catches up with guests, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor. Plus, a perfomance by Lake Street Dive

40 mins

S9 Ep. 242 - Melinda French Gates and Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Melinda French Gates and Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 241 - Senator Bernie Sanders and Onerepublic

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Bernie Sanders. Plus, a performance by OneRepublic.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 240 - Keanu Reeves and Charles Wesley Godwin

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Keanu Reeves. Plus, a performance by Charles Wesley Godwin.

