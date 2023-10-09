The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 24
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 10 Oct 2023

Astrophysicist and host of the Star Talk podcast, Neil deGrasse Tyson, is Stephen Colbert's first guest for the return of the show and bandleader Louis Cato of The Late Show Band performs.

Season 9