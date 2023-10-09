The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 24

Episodes
S9 Ep. 25 - Arnold Schwarzenegger, Metric
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 24 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Louis Cato
Astrophysicist and host of the Star Talk podcast, Neil deGrasse Tyson, is Stephen Colbert's first guest for the return of the show and bandleader Louis Cato of The Late Show Band performs.
S9 Ep. 23 - Bob Odenkirk, Fortune Feimster
The Late Show host Stephen Colbert is joined by Bob Odenkirk, of the comedy drama Lucky Hank, who presents poetic nonsense for all ages in his book Zilot & Other Important Rhymes.
S9 Ep. 22 - Anderson Cooper, Japanese Breakfast
Stephen Colbert's guest Anderson Cooper explains his interest in high society families and discusses his book Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune, and pop band Japanese Breakfast performs.