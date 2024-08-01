The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 238
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 2 Aug 2024

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Jude Law. Plus, a performance by Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats.

Episodes
Episodes

40 mins

S9 Ep. 238 - Jude Law, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

40 mins

S9 Ep. 237 - Governor Gretchen Whitmer And Martha Stewart

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Governor Gretchen Whitmer and cooks with Martha Stewart!

40 mins

S9 Ep. 236 - Seth Meyers, Omar Apollo

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Seth Meyers. Plus, a performance by Omar Apollo.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 235 - Michael Douglas And Abby Phillip

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 234 - Kevin Hart And Andrew Bird

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Kevin Hart. Plus, Andrew Bird with Louis Cato and the Late Show Band.

Season 9