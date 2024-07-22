The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 230

Episodes
S9 Ep. 230 - Serena Williams And Andrew McCarthy
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 229 - Senator Bernie Sanders and Onerepublic
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Senator Bernie Sanders. Plus a performance by OneRepublic
S9 Ep. 228 - Glen Powell and Charlamagne Tha God
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Glen Powel and Charlamagne Tha Godto.
S9 Ep. 227 - Senator Elizabeth Warren, Loudon Wainwright III
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Senator Elizabeth Warren. Plus a perfomance by Loudon Wainwright III