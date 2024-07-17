The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 227

Episodes
S9 Ep. 227 - Senator Elizabeth Warren, Loudon Wainwright III
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Senator Elizabeth Warren. Plus a perfomance by Loudon Wainwright III
S9 Ep. 226 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Bikini Kill
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Plus, a performance by Bikini Kill
S9 Ep. 225 - Dr. Anthony Fauci and Callum Turner
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Dr. Anthony Fauci and Callum Turner to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 224 - John Dickerson and Jessica Pratt
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest John Dickerson, plus a musical performance by Jessica Pratt.