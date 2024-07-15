The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 225

Episodes
S9 Ep. 225 - Dr. Anthony Fauci and Callum Turner
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Dr. Anthony Fauci and Callum Turner to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 224 - John Dickerson and Jessica Pratt
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest John Dickerson, plus a musical performance by Jessica Pratt.
S9 Ep. 223 - Governor Gretchen Whitmer And Martha Stewart
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Governor Gretchen Whitmer and cooks with Martha Stewart!
S9 Ep. 222 - Serena Williams And Andrew McCarthy
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Serena Williams and Andrew McCarthy.