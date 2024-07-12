The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 224
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 13 Jul 2024

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest John Dickerson, plus a musical performance by Jessica Pratt.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 224 - John Dickerson and Jessica Pratt

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 223 - Governor Gretchen Whitmer And Martha Stewart

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Governor Gretchen Whitmer and cooks with Martha Stewart!

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 222 - Serena Williams And Andrew McCarthy

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Serena Williams and Andrew McCarthy.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 221 - Michael Douglas And Abby Phillip

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he catches up with guests Michael Douglas and Abby Phillip as well as Atony Starr, Chace Crawford and Colby Minifie in "Rescue Dog Rescue"

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 220 - Billie Eilish

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Billie Eilish!

Season 9