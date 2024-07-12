The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 224

Episodes
S9 Ep. 224 - John Dickerson and Jessica Pratt
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest John Dickerson, plus a musical performance by Jessica Pratt.
S9 Ep. 223 - Governor Gretchen Whitmer And Martha Stewart
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Governor Gretchen Whitmer and cooks with Martha Stewart!
S9 Ep. 222 - Serena Williams And Andrew McCarthy
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Serena Williams and Andrew McCarthy.
S9 Ep. 221 - Michael Douglas And Abby Phillip
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he catches up with guests Michael Douglas and Abby Phillip as well as Atony Starr, Chace Crawford and Colby Minifie in "Rescue Dog Rescue"