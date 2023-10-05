The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 22
Air Date: Fri 6 Oct 2023

Stephen Colbert's guest Anderson Cooper explains his interest in high society families and discusses his book Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune, and pop band Japanese Breakfast performs.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 22 - Anderson Cooper, Japanese Breakfast

Stephen Colbert's guest Anderson Cooper explains his interest in high society families and discusses his book Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune, and pop band Japanese Breakfast performs.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 21 - John Oliver, Boygenius

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 20 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Louis Cato

Join Stephen Colbert and guests Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, host of Star Talk podcast, is the first guest for the return of the show and bandleader Louis Cato of The Late Show Band performs.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 19 - Jon Stewart, Lcd Soundsystem

Jon Stewart returns to the show for some laughs and an in-depth discussion of politics and current affairs with his friend, Stephen Colbert. Then, revered indie rockers LCD Soundsystem hit the stage.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 18 - James Taylor, Eva Longoria

Stephen Colbert enjoys an interview with and performance by James Taylor, and Eva Longoria talks about her directorial debut in the bio-drama Flamin' Hot.

