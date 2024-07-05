The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 219

Episodes
S9 Ep. 219 - Alicia Keys, Stephen Merchant, Laura Benanti
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Alicia Keys and Stephen Merchant. Plus, a performance by Laura Benanti.
S9 Ep. 218 - Jake Gyllenhaal, Chloe Fineman
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jake Gyllenhaal and Chloe Fineman.
S9 Ep. 217 - George Stephanopoulos, Michelle Buteau
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, George Stephanopoulos and Michelle Buteau.
S9 Ep. 216 - Chris Hemsworth, James Dyson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Chris Hemsworth and James Dyson.