The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 211

Episodes
S9 Ep. 211 - Seth Meyers, Omar Apollo
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Seth Meyers. Plus, a performance by Omar Apollo.
S9 Ep. 210 - Jon Bon Jovi, Tig Notaro
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 209 - Jeremy Allen White, Ava Duvernay
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jeremy Allen White and Ava DuVernay.
S9 Ep. 208 - Cynthia Erivo, Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Cynthia Erivo and Rep. Jamaal Bowman.