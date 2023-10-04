The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 21

Episodes
S9 Ep. 21 - John Oliver, Boygenius
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 20 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Louis Cato
Join Stephen Colbert and guests Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, host of Star Talk podcast, is the first guest for the return of the show and bandleader Louis Cato of The Late Show Band performs.
S9 Ep. 19 - Jon Stewart, Lcd Soundsystem
Jon Stewart returns to the show for some laughs and an in-depth discussion of politics and current affairs with his friend, Stephen Colbert. Then, revered indie rockers LCD Soundsystem hit the stage.
S9 Ep. 18 - James Taylor, Eva Longoria
Stephen Colbert enjoys an interview with and performance by James Taylor, and Eva Longoria talks about her directorial debut in the bio-drama Flamin' Hot.