The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 208

Episodes
S9 Ep. 208 - Cynthia Erivo, Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Cynthia Erivo and Rep. Jamaal Bowman.
S9 Ep. 207 - Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, Lake Street Dive
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views and catches up with guests, Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor. Plus, a performance by Lake Street Dive.
S9 Ep. 206 - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Callum Turner, Trombone Shorty Sitting In With Louis Cato
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Callum Turner.
S9 Ep. 205 - Viggo Mortensen, Olivia Cooke, Broadway Cast Of "Illinoise"
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as catches up with guests, Viggo Mortensen and Olivia Cooke. Plus, a performance by the Broadway cast of "ILLINOISE".