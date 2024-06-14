The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 204
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 15 Jun 2024

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Jude Law. Plus, a performance by Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 204 - Jude Law, By Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Jude Law. Plus, a performance by Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 203 - Seth Meyers, Omar Apollo

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Seth Meyers. Plus, a performance by Omar Apollo.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 202 - Jake Gyllenhaal, Chloe Fineman

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jake Gyllenhaal and Chloe Fineman.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 201 - Senator Cory Booker, Billie Eilish

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Senator Cory Booker. Plus, a performance by Billie Eilish.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 200 - Sarah Paulson, Paul Scheer, Cast Of "Merrily We Roll Along"

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Sarah Paulson and Paul Scheer. Plus Performance by the cast of "Merrily We Roll Along"

Season 9