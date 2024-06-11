The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 201
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 12 Jun 2024

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Senator Cory Booker. Plus, a performance by Billie Eilish.

Season 9