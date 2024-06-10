The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 200
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 11 Jun 2024

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Sarah Paulson and Paul Scheer. Plus Performance by the cast of "Merrily We Roll Along"

40 mins

S9 Ep. 200 - Sarah Paulson, Paul Scheer, Cast Of "Merrily We Roll Along"

40 mins

S9 Ep. 199 - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hozier

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Plus, a performance by Hozier.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 198 - Jon Bon Jovi, Tig Notaro

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jon Bon Jovi and Tig Notaro.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 197 - Viggo Mortensen, Olivia Cooke, Broadway Cast Of "Illinoise"

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he catches up with guests, Viggo Mortensen and Olivia Cooke. Plus, a performance by the Broadway cast of "Illinoise".

40 mins

S9 Ep. 196 - Alicia Keys, Stephen Merchant

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Alicia Keys and Stephen Merchant.

