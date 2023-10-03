The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 20
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 4 Oct 2023

Join Stephen Colbert and guests Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, host of Star Talk podcast, is the first guest for the return of the show and bandleader Louis Cato of The Late Show Band performs.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 20 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Louis Cato

40 mins

S9 Ep. 19 - Jon Stewart, Lcd Soundsystem

Jon Stewart returns to the show for some laughs and an in-depth discussion of politics and current affairs with his friend, Stephen Colbert. Then, revered indie rockers LCD Soundsystem hit the stage.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 18 - James Taylor, Eva Longoria

Stephen Colbert enjoys an interview with and performance by James Taylor, and Eva Longoria talks about her directorial debut in the bio-drama Flamin' Hot.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 17 - Michelle Williams, Phil Keoghan & Dierks Bentley

Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup"

40 mins

S9 Ep. 16 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward

Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with the legendary Samuel L. Jackson and hear CNN's Chief International Correspondent, Clarissa Ward's take on the latest moves in Russia's war against Ukraine.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 15 - Chris Wallace, Wilmer Valderrama

Veteran newscaster Chris Wallace sits down with Stephen Colbert to explain his decision to finally leave Fox News for a new show on CNN. Plus, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama pays a visit.

Season 9