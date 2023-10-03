The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 20

Episodes
S9 Ep. 20 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Louis Cato
Join Stephen Colbert and guests Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, host of Star Talk podcast, is the first guest for the return of the show and bandleader Louis Cato of The Late Show Band performs.
S9 Ep. 19 - Jon Stewart, Lcd Soundsystem
Jon Stewart returns to the show for some laughs and an in-depth discussion of politics and current affairs with his friend, Stephen Colbert. Then, revered indie rockers LCD Soundsystem hit the stage.
S9 Ep. 18 - James Taylor, Eva Longoria
Stephen Colbert enjoys an interview with and performance by James Taylor, and Eva Longoria talks about her directorial debut in the bio-drama Flamin' Hot.
S9 Ep. 17 - Michelle Williams, Phil Keoghan & Dierks Bentley
Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup"
S9 Ep. 16 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward
Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with the legendary Samuel L. Jackson and hear CNN's Chief International Correspondent, Clarissa Ward's take on the latest moves in Russia's war against Ukraine.