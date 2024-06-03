The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 195

Episodes
S9 Ep. 195 - Steve Carell, Paul Simon
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Steve Carell. Plus, as performance by Paul Simon.
S9 Ep. 194 - Jennifer Hudson, Marisa Abela
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Jennifer Hudson and Marisa Abela.
S9 Ep. 193 - John Leguizamo, Laura Coates
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests John Leguizamo and Laura Coates.
S9 Ep. 192 - Jen Psaki. Elyanna
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Jen Psaki. Plus Performance by Elyanna