The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 187

Episodes
S9 Ep. 187 - Billie Eilish
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Billie Eilish.
S9 Ep. 186 - Sarah Paulson, Paul Scheer, Cast Of “merrily We Roll Along”
The Late Show host Stephen Colbert shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Sarah Paulson and Paul Scheer. Plus Performance by the cast of "Merrily We Roll Along"
S9 Ep. 185 - Ethan Hawke, Cedric The Entertainer
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Ethan Hawke and Cedric The Entertainer.
S9 Ep. 184 - David Letterman, Claudia Jesse, Norah Jones
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, David Letterman and Claudia Jesse. Plus, a performance by Norah Jones.