The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 174

Episodes
S9 Ep. 174 - John Leguizamo, Laura Coates
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests John Leguizamo and Laura Coates.
S9 Ep. 173 - Carol Burnett, Phil Keoghan, Jacob Collier
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Phil Keoghan and Carol Burnett. Plus a performance by Jacob Collier.
S9 Ep. 172 - Jeff Daniels, Hannah Einbinder, Bela Fleck
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Jeff Daniels, Hannah Einbinder and Bela Fleck sits with the band.
S9 Ep. 171 - Jean Smart, Gayle Rankin
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Jean Smart and Gayle Rankin.