The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 17
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 29 Sep 2023

Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup"

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 17 - Michelle Williams, Phil Keoghan & Dierks Bentley

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 16 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward

Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with the legendary Samuel L. Jackson and hear CNN's Chief International Correspondent, Clarissa Ward's take on the latest moves in Russia's war against Ukraine.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 15 - Chris Wallace, Wilmer Valderrama

Veteran newscaster Chris Wallace sits down with Stephen Colbert to explain his decision to finally leave Fox News for a new show on CNN. Plus, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama pays a visit.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 14 - John Dickerson, Corey Hawkins

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guests John Dickerson and Corey Hawkins.

image-placeholder
40 mins

S9 Ep. 13 - Adam Driver, America Ferrera

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guests Adam Driver & America Ferrera.

Season 9