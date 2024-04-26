The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 169

Episodes
S9 Ep. 169 - Carol Burnett, Waxahatchee and Mj Lenderman
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Carol Burnett. Plus a performance by Waxahatchee featuring MJ Lenderman.
S9 Ep. 168 - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tyla
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Plus, a performance by Tyla.
S9 Ep. 167 - Matt Damon, Hannah Waddingham
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Hannah Waddingham and Matt Damon takes "The Colbert Questionert"
S9 Ep. 166 - Christiane Amanpour, Wilmer Valderrama
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Christiane Amanpour, Wilmer Valderrama and Special appearance by Tony Hawk