The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 16

Episodes
S9 Ep. 17 - Michelle Williams, Phil Keoghan & Dierks Bentley
Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup"
S9 Ep. 16 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward
Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with the legendary Samuel L. Jackson and hear CNN's Chief International Correspondent, Clarissa Ward's take on the latest moves in Russia's war against Ukraine.
S9 Ep. 15 - Chris Wallace, Wilmer Valderrama
Veteran newscaster Chris Wallace sits down with Stephen Colbert to explain his decision to finally leave Fox News for a new show on CNN. Plus, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama pays a visit.
S9 Ep. 14 - John Dickerson, Corey Hawkins
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guests John Dickerson and Corey Hawkins.