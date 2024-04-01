The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 150

Episodes
S9 Ep. 150 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Ariel Elias
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Neil deGrasse Tyson and Stand-up comedy from Ariel Elias.
S9 Ep. 149 - Josh Brolin, Amanda Gorman and Jan Vogler
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Josh Brolin. Plus, a performance by Amanda Gorman and Jan Vogler.
S9 Ep. 148 - Liam Neeson, Fareed Zakaria
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Liam Neeson and Fareed Zakaria.
S9 Ep. 147 - Carol Burnett, Waxahatchee and Mj Lenderman
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest Carol Burnett. Plus a performance by Waxahatchee featuring MJ Lenderman.