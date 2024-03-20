The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 142

Episodes
S9 Ep. 143 - Billy Joel, Chappell Roan
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Billy Joel. Plus, a performance by Chappell Roan.
S9 Ep. 142 - John Oliver, Killer Mike
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, John Oliver. Plus, a performance by Killer Mike.
S9 Ep. 141 - Chris Hayes, Carrie Preston
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Chris Hayes and Carrie Preston.
S9 Ep. 140 - Rupaul, Yuval Noah Harari
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Rupaul and Yuval Noah Harari.