The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 141

Episodes
S9 Ep. 141 - Chris Hayes, Carrie Preston
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Chris Hayes and Carrie Preston.
S9 Ep. 140 - Rupaul, Yuval Noah Harari
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Rupaul and Yuval Noah Harari.
S9 Ep. 139 - Paul Simon
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and a performance and interview with Paul Simon.
S9 Ep. 138 - Paul Rudd, Cecilia Vega
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Paul Rudd and Cecilia Vega.