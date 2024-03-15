The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 139

Episodes
S9 Ep. 139 - Paul Simon
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and a performance and interview with Paul Simon.
S9 Ep. 138 - Paul Rudd, Cecilia Vega
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Paul Rudd and Cecilia Vega.
S9 Ep. 137 - Diane Lane, Patton Oswalt
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Diane Lane and Patton Oswalt
S9 Ep. 136 - Kristen Stewart, Tom Hollander
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Kristen Stewart and Tom Hollander