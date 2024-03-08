The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 134

Episodes
S9 Ep. 134 - John Dickerson, De LA Soul
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 133 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Ariel Elias
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 132 - Senator Bernie Sanders, Bleachers
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Senator Bernie Sanders. Plus, a performance by Bleachers.
S9 Ep. 131 - Rupaul, Yuval Noah Harari
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Rupaul and Yuval Noah Harari.