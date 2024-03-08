The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 134
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 9 Mar 2024

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 134 - John Dickerson, De LA Soul

40 mins

S9 Ep. 133 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Ariel Elias

40 mins

S9 Ep. 132 - Senator Bernie Sanders, Bleachers

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Senator Bernie Sanders. Plus, a performance by Bleachers.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 131 - Rupaul, Yuval Noah Harari

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Rupaul and Yuval Noah Harari.

40 mins

S9 Ep. 130 - Matt Damon, Danielle Pinnock

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Matt Damon and Danielle Pinnock.

Season 9