The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 132
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 7 Mar 2024

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Senator Bernie Sanders. Plus, a performance by Bleachers.

Season 9