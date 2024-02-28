The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 127

Episodes
S9 Ep. 127 - Josh Brolin, Amanda Gorman and Jan Vogler
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Josh Brolin. Plus, a performance by Amanda Gorman and Jan Vogler.
S9 Ep. 126 - Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pablo Torres
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Timothee Chalamet and Julio Torres.
S9 Ep. 125 - Martin Scorsese, Future Islands
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest, Martin Scorsese. Plus, a performance by Future Islands.
S9 Ep. 124 - Christopher Nolan
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Christopher Nolan.