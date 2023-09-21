The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 12
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 22 Sep 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he catches up with "Blonde" starlet Ana de Armas and fabled documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. Plus, natural brown prom queen, Sudan Archives, hits the stage.

Season 9