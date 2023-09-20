The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 11
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 21 Sep 2023

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert is joined by song writers Lin-Manuel Miranda & John Kander to talk about New York, New York. The cast of the new Broadway musical will perform.

Episodes
Episodes

40 mins

40 mins

40 mins

40 mins

Season 9