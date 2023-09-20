The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S9 Ep. 11

Episodes
S9 Ep. 11 - Lin-Manuel Miranda & John Kander, The Broadway Cast Of New York, New York
The Late Show host Stephen Colbert is joined by song writers Lin-Manuel Miranda & John Kander to talk about New York, New York. The cast of the new Broadway musical will perform.
S9 Ep. 10 - Shaquille O’neal Takes The Colbert Questionert, Sebastian Stan, Sharon Van Etten
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S9 Ep. 9 - Bret Baier, Susie Essman
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests, Bret Baier & Susie Essman.