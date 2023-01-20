The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 98
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 21 Jan 2023Expires: in 7 days

Stephen Colbert catches up with Rep. Adam Kinzinger about the status of criminal referrals for #HeWhoShallBeNamed, followed by a performance from the alt/indie group Meet Me @ The Altar.

Season 8