The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 98

Episodes
S8 Ep. 98 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Meet Me @ The Altar
Stephen Colbert catches up with Rep. Adam Kinzinger about the status of criminal referrals for #HeWhoShallBeNamed, followed by a performance from the alt/indie group Meet Me @ The Altar.
S8 Ep. 97 - Trevor Noah, Stephanie Hsu
Stephen interviews Trevor Noah, host of the 65th GRAMMY® Awards, and talks with Stephanie Hsu of Everything Everywhere All at Once and the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese.
S8 Ep. 96 - Jesse Eisenberg, Atsuko Okatsuka
S8 Ep. 95 - Hugh Jackman, Mimi Webb
Wolverine is here! Hugh Jackman sharpens his claws as he takes on Stephen Colbert for some man-on-wolf action! Plus, British TikTok sensation Mimi Webb performs music from her debut album "Amelia".