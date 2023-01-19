The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 97

Episodes
S8 Ep. 97 - Trevor Noah, Stephanie Hsu
Stephen interviews Trevor Noah, host of the 65th GRAMMY® Awards, and talks with Stephanie Hsu of Everything Everywhere All at Once and the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese.
S8 Ep. 96 - Jesse Eisenberg, Atsuko Okatsuka
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 95 - Hugh Jackman, Mimi Webb
Wolverine is here! Hugh Jackman sharpens his claws as he takes on Stephen Colbert for some man-on-wolf action! Plus, British TikTok sensation Mimi Webb performs music from her debut album "Amelia".
S8 Ep. 94 - Shania Twain, Ayo Edebiri
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as his guest Shania Twain shares her thoughts about her new album, Queen of Me, and comedian Ayo Edebiri talks on the kitchen dramedy The Bear.